Democracy will return after Buhari’s tenure – Fayose

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive because democracy will return at the end of the tenure of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.)

In a statement on Friday by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, Fayose said Nigerians will smile again after the travails of the present administration.

“Today, there is no democracy to celebrate and I have not stopped wondering how we got here in Nigeria.”

The People’s Democratic Party chieftain said, “It was painful that the “legacy of free, fair and transparent elections bequeathed to Nigeria by the PDP government has been destroyed with elections in the country now being held at gunpoint.”

He decried the alleged “open display of contempt for free, fair and transparent election” by the All Progressives Congress government, saying, “Peace and prosperity can only be achieved when leaders earn legitimacy through the ballot”.

He said:

“Democracy will return to Nigeria again after President Buhari’s tenure. I am sure Nigerians will still recall that I warned them in 2015.

“The people mourn when the wicked are in authority while they rejoice when the righteous are in leadership. Today, Nigerians are mourning.

“Nevertheless, we must all keep hope alive because, after darkness, there will definitely be light.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

