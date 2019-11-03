Demi Lovato has granted her first interview for the first time since she was hospitalised for drug overdose in July 2018.

Speaking at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, Lovato told the crowd that she has learned from her experiences over the past year and has “never been more in tune with who I am than where I’m at today.”

“I’ve changed a lot. I’ve gone through a lot,” said the singer, who also noted how she handles online critics. “What a lot of people don’t realize is that I’m actually an extremely sensitive person,” Lovato said. “I am human, so be easy on me. And I’m so tired of pretending like I’m not human. That’s one thing that I won’t do anymore. When you say stuff, it affects me. I’m human. I try not to look, but I see it.”

When asked what she sees when she looks in the mirror now, Lovato said, “I see someone that’s overcome a lot. I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter and I see someone that’s going to continue to fight no matter [what] challenges are thrown their way.”

“Genuinely I just want people to remember that I’m a singer,” added the “Sorry Not Sorry” star. “I think that a lot of the things I’ve been through kind of outshined my successes in the music industry or acting now. I just want people to remember that that’s what I want to give to the world so please focus on that and not the other things.”

She thinks “everyone’s so quick to cancel everybody and I’m really really tired of it, to be honest. People just make mistakes.”

The 27-year-old explained that she is making her comeback and has plans to release music and acting projects.

“I have new music coming,” she told the screaming crowd, before teasing, “I didn’t say when.” She said, “It’s important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things. I’ve really decided to take my time with things, so when the time is right to release new music, I will put it out there. … I am dying to release new music.”

She’ll also appear in David Dobkin’s comedy Eurovision in 2020 and on a forthcoming episode of Will & Grace.