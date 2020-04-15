Demi Lovato Speaks About Drug Overdose, Eating Disorder & Acting Career

Demi Lovato recently sat down with Harper’s Bazaar for an interview in which she talked about surviving a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, her eating disorder, and why she paused her acting career.

“I’ve really appreciated the patience the public has given me over the past year and a half to figure my shit out,” said Lovato, who returned to the spotlight last year.

She also spoke about her new music and how she’s handling news healdines. “I’ve also sat back on the sidelines for two years. I’ve kept my mouth shut, while the tabloids have run wild,” she continued. “And my album is finally the place where I get to set the record straight on everything.”

Lovato added that her struggles were made all the more difficult because of the media attention she attracts. “It also kind of made it a little challenging because I did deal with that in the public eye — that was the way some people found out. I had relatives who got alerts on their phones,” she recounted of her relapse, which came after six years of sobriety. “We didn’t even get to call them before they saw what happened.”

Lovato said she now hopes to use her voice to empower those who have suffered similarly and destigmatise addiction. “What’s important to focus on is the outpouring of love and support,” she said. “It made it OK for someone they know to ask for help.”

Lovato went on to discuss her return to acting as well. She stars in Netflix’s upcoming comedy Eurovision alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. She said that she is thrilled to get back in front of the camera after her complicated relationship with food made it impossible to do so. “My eating disorder kept me from going back to acting for years,” Lovato said. “But I finally came to a place with my body where I thought, ‘Why am I going to let this stop me when it’s just my shell?’ I’ve stopped letting my weight control my life.”

