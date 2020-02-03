Last night, Demi Lovato kicked off the Super Bowl LIV festivities Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with a stunning rendition of the national anthem.

Dressed an all-white jumpsuit with a belt, she delivered a note-perfect rendition of the patriotic song, nailing both the dramatic “land of the free” climax and the elongated closing “brave” note.

The anthem has been performed at the Super Bowl in recent years by P!nk, Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel and Gladys Knight.

Watch video of the performance below.