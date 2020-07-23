Demi Lovato Shows off Massive Rock as She Makes Engagement Announcement

Demi Lovato is engaged to her actor boyfriend, Max Ehrich.

The singer showed off her stunning emerald cut engagement ring and pictures from the beach side proposal on her Instagtam page.

Rumours of a budding romance between Demi and Max started making the rounds on March after they flirted on Instagram.

The pair confirmed that they were indeed an item after they featured in the video of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s song – Stuck With U.

Demi Lovato posted a sweet message to go along with the beautiful pictures on her Instagram page to announce her engagement to the “The Young and the Restless” star.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” she wrote.

On his Instagram page, Max Ehrich wrote;

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too… I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Check out the stunning engagement pictures below.

