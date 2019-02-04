Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter After Being Trolled for Laughing at 21 Savage Memes

Demi Lovato has left Twitter for y’all.

Recall that the singer got into trouble yesterday after she joined the black community in making banters about 21 Savage, who has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rapper Wale called out Demi for finding the memes about 21 Savage funny, then she attempted to shame him and he dragged her for filth.

And that was all it took for folks to hop on the Drag Demi train, with many referencing her recent health scare following her drug overdose incidence.

She tried explaining herself, writing “If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with some original not involving drugs.”

She added:

And seeing that no one was interested in listening to her explanation, especially since they hadn’t expected her to join the black community’s conversation, she just deleted her Twitter and walked away from y’all.

Will she be back anytime soon? Her fans hope so.