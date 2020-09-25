Demi Lovato and Fiancé, Max Ehrich are Over

Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Max Ehrich have broken off their engagement just after two months.

The 28-year-old former Disney star and Ehrich, 29, called off their relationship after 6 months of dating and 2 months of being engaged.

Sources close to the couple reveal that they started having problems over the last several weeks as they returned to work post quarantine. The duo had self- isolated together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months,”

“They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts,” PEOPLE said.

“Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.

“They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together,” another source said.

We do not know if the breakup was fuelled by screenshots of old messages from Max Ehrich professing love for a number of former Disney stars; Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, which made its way online two weeks ago.

He had also professed love for former Nickelodeon star, Ariana Grande in the old messages.

Looks like Max Ehrich definitely has a type.

