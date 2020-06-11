Delta Bishop jailed for rape

The Founder and General Overseer of Victory Revival Fasting and Ministry, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe, has been remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl.

Bishop Orhonigbe, a Warri-based cleric, was remanded in prison by a Magistrate Court sitting in Warri, Delta State on Wednesday.

The Court stated however that in the event that there was no space at the Nigeria Correctional Service, Warri, the accused should be remanded at the “A” Division Police Station pending the adjourned date.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ejiro. H. Diejomaoh said it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter which has since been adjourned till July 24 for mention.

The randy Bishop was dragged before the Court by the police over the alleged rape of a 19-year-old whose identity is being kept.

Police prosecutor, SP Vincent Orawemen, leading DSP Sunny Irabor, had in motion with charge No. NW/113C/2020 prayed the Court to remand the accused in the prison custody pending the legal advice of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The counsel to the accused, Mr. E. L. Umuze, objected to the motion and prayed the Court to grant the accused bail based on the court’s discretion.

In a chat with newsmen, human right activist, Comrade Israel Joe also hailed the Court for remanding the Cleric into prison custody.

“They should ensure that justice is served in this case because rape and defilement is crime against our society. The Police must also ensure that those involved face the music in line with the law”, he said.

Also, the Warri Area Commander of the Nigeria Police, ACP Mohammed Muktar Garba, hailed the position of the Court saying it will serve as a lesson to others who are hiding under the cloak of religion to perpetrate illegalities.

