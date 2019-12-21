‘Deliver on campaign promises’ – Buhari tells APC Governors

Nigerian President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has charged governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on fulfilment of their campaign promises to their constituents.

The Nigeria leader gave the charge in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Friday.

Congratulating the governors on their victories at the Supreme Court recently, the President observed that the electoral litigations had been a distraction to the governors, but added that the victory has now provided the opportunity to roll out the dividends promised the people.

He said: “I am pleased and proud that you have successfully concluded your legal battles and now is the time to concentrate fully on fulfilling your campaign promises after the distractions caused by the litigations.”

According to President Buhari, “one of the great things about democracy is that it gives us avenues for redress through the courts,” adding: “I am pleased that you used this opportunity to defend your mandates.”

He, however, advised the governors not “to see their challengers as enemies because they were exercising their democratic rights by going to the courts to seek redress.”

President Buhari reminded the APC governors that there are still challenges ahead.

“With the legal battle now over, it is my hope that you won’t rest on your oars.

“You should work even harder to deliver good governance in the next remaining four years of your tenure.

“I wish you God’s guidance, more wisdom and good health in the performance of your exalted responsibilities,” he said.