Dele Momodu Says He Wants to Give Most of His Income to the Poor

Dele Momodu is feeling like Jesus this morning.

The Ovation Magazine boss took to his Twitter today to write about how much he has grown from learning about Jesus’ philanthropy, which is why he wishes to give out most of the income to low-income earners. And he also encouraged his friends to join him in this act of giving.

“When JESUS said the rich should sell off their riches and offer to the poor, I now understand better,” he wrote, adding, “I feel so fulfilled and ready to give most of my income to the poor, expecting nothing but only PRAYERS in return, and will encourage my friends to join me… GOD HELP ME.”

See his post below:

