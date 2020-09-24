Dele Momodu Says Erica Nlewedim Has United Africa More than the African Union

Dele Momodu is a huge Erica Nlewedim fan and he won’t stop promoting the actress on his social media.

According to the CEO of the prestigious Ovation Magazine, Erica Nlewedim has united Africans on social media, and it is thanks to the actress’ massive followership which stemmed from her stay at the Big Brother Naija house, and which saw her getting love from people all over Africa, especially South Africans, Zambians, Ghanaians, Kenya, and others.

South Africans have given her the name “Naledi,” and today, Erica sent a shout out to them, as the country celebrates its Heritage Day.

Happy heritage day to my South African family!! 🇿🇦 #Elites — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 24, 2020

Posting on his page, Momodu said, “A toast to AFRICAN UNITY… @ericanlewedim has reunited AFRICA in few weeks more than the AFRICAN UNION in many years.”

See his post below:

A toast to AFRICAN UNITY… @ericanlewedim has reunited AFRICA in few weeks more than the AFRICAN UNION in many years… pic.twitter.com/bd3Q1QGROL — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) September 24, 2020

