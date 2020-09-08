Dele Momodu Reveals He and His Cohorts Have Great Plans for Erica Nlewedim

Dele Momodu has showed his support for Erica Nlewedim.

The Ovation boss took to his Twitter today to reach out to the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, announcing that he and his unnamed cohorts are working to make life better for her.

@EricaNlewedim We are with you all the way… We have some plans ongoing… Stay strong,” he tweeted. And this comes weeks after his chat with Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya, about Erica and Kidd’s relationship in the house.

Erica Nlewedim replied the tweet, thanking him for this kindness.

Check them out below:

