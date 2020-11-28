Dele Momodu Recalls Visiting Sierra Leone Following Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya’s Visit

Dele Momodu continues to promote Erica Nlewedim and Kiddwaya on his social media, despite the criticisms he has faced because of this.

Yesterday, Erica Nlewedim brought Freetown to a standstill where they are currently guests on the country’s reality Tv show, House Salone. The welcome was so shocking, so rousing, that it made news headlines in the country.

Which is why Dele Momodu is recalling his own visiting to the western African country two decades ago.

“About 20 years ago, I walked the path @realkiddwaya and @EricaNlewedim are towing right now in Freetown and I feel so nostalgic… Special thanks to @ishajohansen2 and the late President of Sierra Leone Papa Ahmad Tejan kabbah… No social media then,” he wrote.

See his post:

