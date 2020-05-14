Dele Alli reacts after being robbed at Knifepoint

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder, Dele Alli, has said he is ‘okay’ after he was robbed and attacked at knife point at his house on Wednesday.

Two robbers wearing balaclavas forced their way into Alli’s home in Barnet in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The intruders punched the 24-year-old in the face and took his items, including pieces of jewelries and watches, according to reports in British media.

Alli suffered a minor facial injury following a brawl with the robbers.

Reacting to the development, Alli, said on Twitter that it was a horrible experience.

“Thank you for all the messages,” he tweeted.

“Horrible experience, but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

Meanwhile, Metro UK quoted a police spokesman as saying that after the robbery incident, “Police were called at about 00:35hrs on Wednesday, May 13, to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelry, including watches, before fleeing.

“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.

“No arrests; inquiries into the circumstances continue.”

The incident comes on the heels of reports that the homes of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and former Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha were burgled this year with valuable items stolen.

No suspects have been paraded so far.

