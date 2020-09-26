Dele Alli poised for Tottenham exit

England international Dele Alli is set to quit Tottenham Hotspurs amid a growing row with manager Jose Mourinho.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas poured fuel on the fire by saying “all the signs lead to” Dele Alli leaving the club.

Alli, 24, started for Spurs on Thursday in their Europa League third-round qualifying clash against Shkendija but only lasted 60 minutes.

He had been left out of Tottenham’s previous two matchday squads, against Southampton and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

“I don’t feel like it’s one that can be reconciled, I feel like it’s a parting of the ways,” Jenas said.

Alli has been linked with a possible transfer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and Mourinho said his best bet is to perform on the pitch.

“He will have his opportunities but performances are very important,” said Mourinho. “It’s important for every player on the pitch to have an answer and perform.”

Alli was left out of England’s Nations League squad in August and has not played for the national team for over a year.

“Two weeks ago I would have said, if I was Dele Alli, I would stay and dig in. But all the signs lead to getting him out of there,” Jenas continues.

“At the end of the season there’s the Euros – he would be desperate to get back in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts. The only way he is going to do that is by playing football and scoring goals again.

“Right now it doesn’t feel like Jose Mourinho or Spurs is the place for him. I’d be looking to move on now.”

