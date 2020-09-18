Deji Adeyanju says he ‘warned’ Fani-Kayode over his wife

Deji Adeyanju, political activist, has waded in on the crisis rocking the marriage of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

Social media has been awash with reports of the messy breakup between the pair, with sources alleging domestic violence and paternity concerns.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Adeyanju said that he advised Fani-Kayode to be careful about Chikwendu, a former Miss United Nations beauty queen who gave birth to four boys for him.

“I have read some stories planted all over the place by @snowhitey1 wife of @RealFFK that she has left him because of domestic abuse etc. I laugh at the childish joke,” Adeyanju tweeted.

“She even alleged that he was beating her when she was pregnant. I know everything about their relationship.

“Egbon @RealFFK, you will recall what I told you when you first met her – be careful. I’m a witness not only to how their relationship started but also many challenges in their marriage. I just have a few questions for my sister @snowhitey1.”

Adeyanju cast doubt on her claims of abuse, citing the presence of relatives as his reason.

“Dear @snowhitey1, your parents, sisters and brothers were always in the house. Then domestic staff. Beat, how? From the start of the relationship till the day you left the house, there’s nothing that you have ever asked @RealFFK that he didn’t do for you,” he said.

