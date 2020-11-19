Defection: Police take over Ebonyi PDP secretariat

The police on Wednesday restricted movement in and out of the state secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State located on Abakiliki-Enugu Expressway.

This is coming barely 24 hours the National Working Committee of the party dissolved and constituted a new state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of party in the wake of the defection of the State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the federal-ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Heavy security presence was noticed within the premises to supposedly forestall any break of law and order.

Meanwhile, the two claimants to the office, Elder Fred Udeogu and Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, were not available for comments as of the time of filing this report.

Also, the Ebonyi State Police command has yet to release a statement on the operation.

