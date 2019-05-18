Defection: Court Rules in Favour of Akpabio

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ruled that a former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, never defected when he moved from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress last year.

Delivering judgment, Justice Okon Abang held that that the senator only “moved to join APC out of frustration of being expelled by the PDP through a letter dated August 2, 2018”.

The judge held that having been expelled, Akpabio was at liberty to join another political party of his choice.

He held that to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant as requested by the plaintiff, Legal Defence and Assistance Project would be to punish him for exercising his right to freedom of association under section 40 of the Constitution.

Justice Abang made the pronouncement in his judgment in a suit filed by LEDAP seeking an order declaring the seats of 54 members of the National Assembly, including Akpabio, accused of unlawful defection from the parties which sponsored their elections to other ones.

Although the judge struck out the case in respect of 53 of the lawmakers without considering the merit of the case on the grounds that the plaintiff lacked locus standi, he dismissed it in respect of Akpabio, after considering the claim of the plaintiff on merit.

Akpabio’s case was singled out among the cases of the 53 others being the only one whom the judge said successfully proved that he did not defect but moved following his expulsion by his former party.