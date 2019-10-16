Defection Claim: Falana apologises to Moghalu

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has apologised over his claim that Kingsley Moghalu, former presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), accepted an appointment from the current administration.

In a statement on Tuesday, Falana said it was a case of mistaken identity.

While speaking at a Felabration, a programme in honour of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the senior lawyer was quoted to have said: “I think it is unfair to single out Dr. Moghalu for recognition. We should not celebrate opportunism.

“Here is a politician who contested on the platform of a party, who has moved conveniently to the APC. They’ve just given him an appointment and he has just discarded his own political party. I don’t think that is fair for all.”

Reacting via a statement, Moghalu said “it is surprising that a man of Mr. Falana’s standing could make such weighty statements without verification.”

He said: “I am not a member of the APC. I have not been given any appointment by the APC government. This effort to malign my character and reputation, by an individual I have always respected, was a complete shock to me.

“I demand and expect an apology and a public retraction of this falsehood from Mr. Falana.”

In response, Falana said he did not set out to embarrass the former presidential candidate.

He said: “At the symposium held in memory of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in Lagos yesterday, I did say that Professor Kingsley Moghalu had called it quits with the YPP, the political party which sponsored his presidential election in February 2019. I equally said that he had joined the ruling party and accepted an appointment from the federal government.

“While confirming his resignation from the YPP, Professor Moghalu has stated that he has neither joined the ruling party nor accepted an appointment from the federal government. I believe him in toto.

“I did not set out to embarrass Professor Moghalu as it was a case of mistaken identity. Any embarrassment caused by the incorrect aspect of the statement is deeply regretted.”