Defection: APC welcomes Umahi

The All Progressives Party, APC has welcomed the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

This comes after Umahi ended weeks of speculations about his defection after officially joining the APC form the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, the APC said, “Welcome home, Governor David Nweze Umahi. Ebonyi State is APC!”

Welcome home, Governor David Nweze Umahi. Ebonyi State is APC! pic.twitter.com/VkKholCvrd — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) November 17, 2020

Prior to his defection, Umahi had reportedly informed the PDP National Working Committee at a meeting in Abuja last week of his decision to leave the party for the ruling APC.

The governor had also told the PDP NWC led by the party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, that the APC would protect the interest of the South-East in the 2023 elections.

This comes as Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State says the ruling party is “still talking more Governors to” dump the PDP for APC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

