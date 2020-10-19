Defection: APC says will welcome Gov Umahi with ‘open arms’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Ebonyi, Mr Nwachukwu Eze, says the party will welcome Gov. David Umahi with ‘open arms’ if his reported defection to the APC is true.

This comes after Mr Chinedu Ogah (APC-Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency), on Saturday announced that Gov. Umahi has defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and commended him for making the move.

But Gov. Umahi has debunked the allegation, with his Special Assistant (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, describing the report as ‘a figment of imagination of the person circulating that “rumour”.

Eze, the APC Chairman, however, told newsmen on Sunday that the party will be happy to work with Umahi.

“We will not be against his joining us though nothing has suggested such to me or my office and none of our national leaders has communicated us to that effect.

“We, however, want our party to grow, spread its ideology all over Nigeria and make Nigerians believe that it is the party to identify with,” he said.

