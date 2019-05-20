Defamation: Atiku Sues Buhari’s Aide, Demands N500m and Written Apology

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] in the 2019 general elections, has demanded N500m and a written apology from an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie.

According to Atiku, Onochie spread lies capable of damaging his reputation in a post on twitter.

In a letter addressed to Onochie and signed by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Atiku took issue with Onochie’s post on Twitter which read, ‘Atiku on UAE watch list- Security Sources’.

The former vice-president said he was never on any such list and challenged Onochie to prove her allegation.

He said he would sue Onochie for N2bn and cyberbullying if she failed to meet his demands within 48 hours.

The letter read in part,

“We have our client’s instructions to demand and we hereby demand from you the following: That you publish and tender a written retraction and apology for the said libellous publication in six national dailies circulating in Nigeria and one international daily as well as on all social media platforms wherein the said publication was made.

“That you pay to our client through the firm, the sum of N500,000,000 only representing minimal damages to assuage his already battered image wholly caused by your said defamatory publication.

“Take notice that if you fail or refuse to accede to our modest demands within the next 48 hours from the date of this letter, we shall be compelled to activate the full weight of the legal machinery against you without any further recourse to you. We shall be in such a suit claiming against you the sum of N2bn representing exemplary aggravated and punitive damages.”