Deemie Vee Apologises for Dragging Kizz Daniel on Social Media

Demmie Vee wants you all to forgive him for insulting Kizz Daniel.

Recall that their beef started after Deemie shared a video which showed the moment Kizz Daniel stormed his residence with police officers, and shortly after, alleged that he paid Daniel N15m to sign on to Daniel’s Fly Boi Inc. record label, but that Daniel refused to promote his works. He claimed that Daniel channeled the funds into personal projects.

Now he says he is sorry and has clarified the terms of their agreement.

He said, according to LIB:

Alot of people complained about me joining Flyboi inc.Let me make this more clear to you all, I never sign a record label deal with Kizz Daniel but a management deal. A management deal where I can always have someone am looking up to. We needed proper management after tiff has blown. And a good team to work with..Kizz Daniel was someone I have always looked up to as my GF in the industry which made myself and my CEO decided to approach FBI for this management deal. Also for us to be able to grow FLYBOI together. Kizz has always been a good person to me with good heart. Am using this opportunity to let everyone understand that Am truly sorry for everything this whole drama might have caused the whole Flyboi Management/Team. I will forever appreciate what you guys have done for me. From the bottom of my heart. Am saying am sorry. Let’s love lead. And to all upcoming act out there. Always remember patience is a virtue.