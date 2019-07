Dede Mabiaku wants you all to pause that ridiculous comparison between Fela Anikulapo Kuti and alleged fraudster Naria Marley.

The veteran singer addressed this in a recent sitdown with ObjecTV Media, during which he Naira Marley’s enthusiasts of ‘rubbishing the essence of Abami Eda’ with that comparison to Fela.

He further added that the comparison is s disservice to the legacy of Fela and should be halted.

Watch the clip below: