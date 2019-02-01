Declare Buhari Unfit to Seek Re-election – CUPP tells Court

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has filed a suit seeking to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari from participating in next month’s presidential elections.

Spokesman for the coalition, Mr Ugochinyere Ikenga, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja.

“We the opposition political parties have, therefore, filed litigation at the Federal High Court seeking to declare him (Buhari) unfit to contest for 2019 election,” he said.

According to the CUPP spokesman, the opposition parties filed the suit based on claims that the President is not healthy enough to lead the nation for another four years.

He also noted the allegations by the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, that her husband’s government had been hijacked some people.

“We are also seeking from the court an order disqualifying President Buhari from contesting the election to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and an injunction restraining (the Independent National Electoral Commission) INEC from recognising his candidature,” he added.

The CUPP spokesman disclosed further that the coalition urged the court to grant an order directing President Buhari to make public the result of the medical examination he was subjected to.

He maintained that the group was taking the steps in its bid to save the country from what he described as a ‘calamity’.