DeChambeau wins US Open after dramatic final round

Bryson DeChambeau produced a memorable final-round display to win the US Open by six shots and claim the first major title of his career.

The 27-year-old American was the only player to break par at the notoriously difficult Winged Foot, in New York – carding an impressive three-under 67 to win on six under par.

Matthew Wolff faded on the back nine, shooting 75 to finish second at level while South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen finished third at two over.

DeChambeau, who began the day two behind 21-year-old overnight leader Wolff, was the only player to score an under par round on Sunday.

He was firmly in control by the time they hit the final stretch after playing the front nine in 33 shots – two under par and he then had one birdie and eight pars in his final nine holes.

Wolff, who was hoping to become the first debutant to win the championship since Francis Ouimet in 1907, dropped four shots on the run-in as the pressure built.

DeChambeau becomes only the second player to win the men’s US Open at Winged Foot with a score under par, joining 1984 champion Fuzzy Zoeller.

“It’s just an honour, it has been a lot of hard work,” said DeChambeau, nicknamed the ‘scientist’ for his innovative methods.

“At nine, that was when I first thought this could be a reality. I made an eagle, I had shocked myself to do that, and I thought ‘I can do it’.

“Then I said ‘no, you have to focus on each and every hole’. Throughout the back nine I kept saying ‘no, you still have three, four, five holes to go’, whatever it was.

“I had to keep focused and make sure I executed each shot the best I could do.”

