Debola Williams’s Fiancée, Kenny Daniel Speaks on Events Leading to Proposal

Kenny Daniel, daughter of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel and fiancée to Debola Williams has shared details leading to the romantic proposal from her fiancé.

In a video captured by actress Lala Akindoju, the newly proposed to woman, shared the events that led to her becoming future Mrs Williams.

Kenny Daniel detailed that she had told the Red Media boss that they hadn’t been on a date since they got back from London and had asked that they do something.

She noted that she suggested bowling but he decided that they go for something a little more intimate like dinner to which she agreed.

Kenny Daniels went on to disclose that Debola Williams asked if she would like the date to take place on a boat to which she answered yes without any inkling of what was to come.

She further revealed that he asked if she wanted flowers and balloons and she replied yes to all the requests as she was trying to be extra.

Well, Sunday came and he surprised her with a bended knees proposal and ultra stunning diamond ring on their date.

See the ‘interview’ below.

