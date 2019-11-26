Death toll in Kenya landslides hits 56

No fewer than 56 people have died in landslides caused by torrential rain in Kenya’s West Pokot region on Saturday, with thirty other people are still missing.

Hundreds of families have been made homeless and are sheltering in churches and schools, and desperately need food, water and other supplies.

Weather experts in East Africa are warning of a continued, heavy downpour that could bring more devastation, particularly in landslide-prone areas.

“Floodplains that are receiving heavy rainfall are [also] at risk”, said Samwel Mwangi of Kenya’s meteorological department.

“Governments are always prepared, but acts of nature like this can never be 100% prepared for,” he told the BBC.

“We are giving early warning information and deploying emergency operations to remove people from areas that are high risk.”

Village residents carry a victim of landslides in Nyarkulian village in West Poko

