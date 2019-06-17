Death Toll from Borno Blast Reaches 30; 47 Injured

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has put at 30, the death toll in the suicide attack in Konduga local government area.

We earlier reported that five persons were killed in the attack at Mandarari community in Konduga.

But on Monday, Usman Kachala, SEMA director of search, rescue and operations, gave the casulty figure, saying 47 persons who sustained injuries in the attacks were in the hospital.

Kachala said three suicide bombers, comprising two females and a male, detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at a local tea joint and film center in the community.

He said about 17 persons died instantly, adding that the death toll increased to 30 on Monday as a result of lack of immediate medical attention.

Kachala added that his staff could not reach the spot of the incident as the military had closed the road to traffic and the hospital in Konduga did not have enough facilities to handle the situation.

“When we arrived Konduga early this morning, the military prevented us from gaining access to the community to assist the victims,” he said.

“They told us they were given order from above not to open the road until 9am.”

Boko Haram insurgents continue to wreak havoc in the north-east despite repeated claims by the Federal Government that the group has been degraded.