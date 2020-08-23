‘Dear Men, Please Make an Appointment with Your Barbers’, TBoss Urges

TBoss is tired of men sporting the cavemen look and has urged the male folks to do something about it.

The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram story to plead with men to get rid of the ‘eyesore’ that is bushy hair and overgrown beards and let the ‘fine’ in them come forth.

TBoss stated categorically that lockdown is over and the excuse is no longer tenable, hence, the need to book appointments with their respective barbers.

She concluded by saying they could as well shave all of it off if the barber bit is too hard, after all, it’s just hair and will grow back.

We do want to see ‘fine fine things once again’.

How many of the ladies are with TBoss on this one?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

