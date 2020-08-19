‘Dear Creatives Do Not Hesitate to Say No to Family’, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Media girl, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has advised creatives to say “no” when contracted by friends and family unwilling to pay.

The Beat FM OAP noted that a lot of creatives fall into the trap of doing free jobs for family and friends and never getting a dime in payment.

Gbemi shared her experience from when she used to MC weddings and events and aunties/uncles would request her services for her cousins. She revealed she always came up with the excuse of being unavailable.

In the Twitter thread, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi stated that a lot of photographers and make up artists fall into this trap and she has urged them to desist from taking on such jobs.

