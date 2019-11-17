DeAngelicTouchStylist Calls Out Swanky Jerry for Stealing His Work

Swanky Jerry is being dragged for filth yet again on social media for reportedly taking the credit for multiple award-winning, John A. Angel’s work.

Drama started when Jerry posted videos of BBNaija star Ike Onyema and her partner Mercy Eke with captions that suggested he styled their outfits in Dubai, even though Ike himself tagged John A. Angel on his Instagram.

Which is why Angel is calling out Jerry, noting that this is not the first time the self-praising Jerry would be stealing his work.

He wrote: Hello @swankyjerry , I have tried to be quiet about this for so many years but I would like you to answer this question, WHY DO YOU ENJOY TAKING CREDIT FOR MY WORK? Why do you stamp your name on a job you clearly had no business in? For reposts on blogs??? The first time you did this was for Timaya’s ‘Money’ video, you posted my work as yours, allowed blogs repost it such that Timaya himself had to do a post before you deleted it off your page. The second time was for Dbanj’s ‘Emergency’ Video which I styled, you came on set after I stepped out to get some stuff, acted like you were adjusting his shirt, took a picture and posted on Social Media, you took credit for my work, I kept quiet again. Now you boldly posted you styled @iam_ikeonyema when I was the one who pulled outfits and styled him for his Dubai Trip. How are you the stylist? Because you took him to where he tied the Turban? I have kept mute for years as I am not one to look for trouble, neither do I care for reposts etc, I care about my work being misinterpreted and nothing is more annoying to a creative than someone else taking credit for their hardwork year in year out. This nonsense has got to stop! This should serve as a first warning. Be guided!”