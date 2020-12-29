‘Deadpool’ Actor Josh Brolin and Designer Wife Kathryn Boyd Welcome Second Child

Congratulations to Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd!

Boyd took to her Instagram to share a photo announcing the arrival of their second daughter, Chapel Grace Brolin, who they have called their “little Christmas evening angel.” Days past her due date, the model-turned-denim designer gave birth on Dec. 25. Boyd had revealed on her Instagram one week ago that she was “still pregnant,” anxiously awaiting the “healthy dose of drama” that delivery would bring.

Brolin also took to Instagram to repost his wife’s photo, along with a brief explanation of their daughter’s name.

“Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt,” the Avengers actor wrote.

Married in 2016, the couple also share their first child, 2-year-old Westlyn Reign Brolin. Brolin has two other children, Trevor and Eden, from a previous marriage to actress Alice Adair.

Congratulations again to them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

