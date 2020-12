Nick McGlashan is dead.

Per THR, the star of the Discovery series Deadliest Catch died on Sunday under a possibly suspicious condition, which is why it is being investigated by the authorities.

McGlashan appeared in 78 episodes of Deadliest Catch spanning from 2013 to this year. He worked on the Summer Bay fishing vessel.

THR adds that he reportedly struggled with alcohol and drugs, which resulted in him entering rehab during the show’s 13th season.

He was 33.

