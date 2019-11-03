De Ligt heads Juve top, Lukaku on fire for Inter

Matthijs de Ligt restored Juventus’ lead in Serie A on Saturday after his first goal for the club saw off local rivals Torino.

Title challengers Inter Milan had briefly led the log after Romelu Lukaku netted a brace in a 2-1 win at Bologna.

Lukaku slotted home a 92nd-minute penalty to snatch the three points at Bologna, taking his league tally to nine.

But champions Juve retook first place thanks to De Ligt, who smashed home the only goal of the game in Turin with 20 minutes remaining.

Maurizio Sarri’s side stay a point ahead of Inter thanks to a hard-fought derby win that saw both sides exchange blows in a bruising contest.

“I am really happy, of course. It was a really important game, as Inter won also. We won 1-0 and it was my goal, so really special,” De Ligt told DAZN.

Lukaku became the first player since Ronaldo in 1997/98 to score at least nine goals in his first 11 Serie A matches as an Inter player after a 75th-minute tap-in which cancelled out Roberto Soriano’s deflected opener and a stoppage time spot-kick winner.

Ntonio Conte’s men are also six points ahead of Roma, who moved third in Serie A on Saturday after their 2-1 win over wobbling Napoli.

Rising star Nicolo Zaniolo opened the scoring midway through the first half with his fourth goal in as many games in all competitions before Jordan Veretout sealed the points from the penalty spot 10 minutes after the break and stretched Roma’s unbeaten league run to six games.