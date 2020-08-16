De Bruyne named Premier League player of the season

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League player of the season.

De Bruyne, 29, scored 13 goals as City finished second behind champions Liverpool.

The former Chelsea midfielder also matched a competition record of 20 assists, equalling former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry’s record for a single season set in 2002-03.

He is the third Belgian in the past nine seasons to win the award after Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard.

The winner was decided after votes from the public on the EA Sports website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.

The shortlist also included Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, Southampton forward Danny Ings, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

On Saturday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Premier League manager of the season after guiding the Reds to a first title in 30 years.

