De Bruyne misses penalty as City, Liverpool share spoils

Kevin De Bruyne missed a penalty as Manchester City squandered the chance to close the gap on Liverpool on Sunday after their clash ended 1-1 at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds made an aggressive start against City, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all in a fearsome-looking starting line-up.

The visitors went ahead in the 13th minute when Salah converted a penalty after Kyle Walker clipped Mane in the box.

City drew level just after the half-hour mark when De Bruyne picked out Gabriel Jesus in the area with his back to goal. The City striker cleverly turned past Trent Alexander-Arnold and poked past Alisson Becker.

City were awarded a penalty themselves just before the interval after a VAR check when Joe Gomez was unable to get his arm out of the way of a De Bruyne cross but the Belgian skewed wide.

The draw left Liverpool in third place on 17 points after eight games, one behind Leicester and five clear of City, who have a game in hand.

