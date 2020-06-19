D’banj’s Rape Saga Piques IGP’s Interest as He Orders Full Probe

The ongoing rape saga between D’banj and Seyitan Babatayo has piqued the interest of the Inspector General of Police.

IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe into the rape allegation against Oladapo Oyebanjo.

This is in response to a petition filed by Seyitan Babatayo’s lawyer, Tommy Ojoge-Daniel.

The letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 was written by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa and addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

It read in part;

‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat. “Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

This probe comes after celebrities and Nigerians at large, took to social media to demand justice for Seyitan after she was reportedly arrested and intimated by D’banj’s team.

Seyitan had accused the singer of raping her after an all-night party in Victoria Island, December 2918.

Her friend, Benjamin Ese, had shared her experience in a Twitter thread in early June before she cane out to confirm the story.

Dbanj however, denied the allegations, and requested a public apology the sum of N100m in damages.

