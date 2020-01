D’banj recently recently sat down with DJ Edu of “This Is Africa” for a chat in which the singer talked about his life, the worst day of his life, and how hopeful he became.

About the worst day of his life, the singer said it was when he lost his son. He explained that he was away from home, and his wife woke up to discover that their son had drowned in their family pool. This nearly crushed the singer.

“As you can see i’m not dead, and I never yielded,” the singer said.

And he said a lot more.

Click here to watch the full interview