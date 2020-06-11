D’banj Shares Photos From His Intimate 40th Birthday Party, Thanks Fans

Happy birthday again to D’banj!

The singer has taken to his Instagram to thank all those who had kind things to say about him during his birthday two days ago

“God is faithful. Had so much fun. Wanna Thank You all for Making my bday so Special,” he wrote, adding, “I’m Speechless . 🙏🙏🙏🙏. Guess the first VIP to Show Up. Love you all 😄😄😄🎯. #Stressfree Zone.”

While many people are happy for him, some still wonder why he had refused to officially address the accusation by the talent manager, who accused him of raping a woman in December 2018 (read up that story here).

Meanwhile, check out D’banj’s photos below:

