Congratulations to D’banj and his wife Lineo!

The singer took to his Instagram moments ago to announce that he is back to being a dad again. “Back On My Daddy Duties.🙏🙏🙏 #AbleGod #EveryThingIsOk,” he captioned the video of him pushing a stroller holding their baby.

And this heartwarming update comes two years after their son drowned inside their pool in their residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Now, the family has another baby and fans are sending them good wishes.

See the post below: