D’banj has gifted his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow , a brand new white Bentley.

The 39-year-old who managed to keep his 2016 wedding to Kilgrow secret, surprised her with the amazing present.

Instagram gossip blog, Instablog, shared a video of the Bentley

D’Banj and his wife share a son who was born on 19 September 2019 after the loss of their first child, Daniel the Third.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook