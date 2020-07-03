D’banj Files Fresh N1.5Billion Lawsuit Against Seyitan Babatayo

D’banj has filed a fresh lawsuit to the tune of N1.5billion against his rape accuser, Seyitan Babatayo.

The singer who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Ms Babatayo, filed the suit through his lawyers, Mike Ozekhome Chambers on Friday, July 3.

Court documents revealed that of the N1.5 billion D’banj requested, N1 billion was demanded in damages “over the untold embarrassment, derision, public ridicule, odium, obloguy, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the Defendants’ tweets and publication have caused the claimant and N500 million was demanded as “aggravated, punitive, and exemplary damages.”

D’banj through his legal representatives also demanded that Seyitan write “a letter of unreserved apology for the offensive tweets and posts”.

D’banj had earlier filed a N100 million suit against his accuser and demanded an unreserved apology from her for “defamation of character” after she accused him of rape and demanded an apology through her lawyers.

D’banj’s lawyers also requested the court to grant “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing, tweeting or posting offensive libelous statements.”

On Thursday, Segun Awosanya aka Segalink had released a series of tweets in which he corroborated with the police that Seyitan Babatayo was never detained. However, he retracted that part of the statement on Friday, saying Seyitan was detained but undue stress and duress she has been under, has led to inconsistencies in the story.

See court documents below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

