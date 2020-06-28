D’banj Entertains Fans at a Private Event in Abuja Amid Rape Drama

D’banj was spotted at an Abuja event where he went to perform at an event, and this comes amid the drama surrounding his treatment of the woman, Seyitan Babatayo, who accused him of rape.

Recall that shortly after she went public with her story, Seyitan was picked up by the police and held in a jail for a day, before she was handed over to D’banj’s team, who held her further and intimidated and took over her social media. She was eventually released, traumatised from the event.

Seyitan also shared details of the timeline of these events, starting from December 2018 when she said the singer broke into her hotel room and raped her.

D’banj has been facing criticisms ever since, but seems unbothered by the events.

Check out his performance at the Abuja event below:

