D’banj Entertains Fans at a Private Event in Abuja Amid Rape Drama

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on D’banj Entertains Fans at a Private Event in Abuja Amid Rape Drama

D’banj was spotted at an Abuja event where he went to perform at an event, and this comes amid the drama surrounding his treatment of the woman, Seyitan Babatayo, who accused him of rape.

Recall that shortly after she went public with her story, Seyitan was picked up by the police and held in a jail for a day, before she was handed over to D’banj’s team, who held her further and intimidated and took over her social media. She was eventually released, traumatised from the event.

Seyitan also shared details of the timeline of these events, starting from December 2018 when she said the singer broke into her hotel room and raped her.

D’banj has been facing criticisms ever since, but seems unbothered by the events.

Check out his performance at the Abuja event below:

Related Posts

Tonto Dikeh Loses Acquaintances to Coronavirus, Urges Fans to Stay Safe

June 28, 2020

Adele Says She’s Not Ready to Release New Album Because ”Corona Ain’t Over”

June 28, 2020

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Calls Out Shane Dawson for ‘Sexualising Young Willow

June 28, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply