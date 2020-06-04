D’Banj Emerges on Social Media Following Rape Allegations, Tells Everyone to ‘Stay Safe and Focused’

Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj has emerged on social media after the damning rape allegations made against him yesterday.

The entertainer was called out by a friend of his alleged victim after he posted a message on social media, strongly condemning rape and advocating that the boy child be raised right in the light of recent events.

The ‘koko’ master who is yet to respond to the rape allegations, however posted a photo of the ‘Africa Together’ event featuring Aramide, Youssou N’Dour, Ayo and himself. The event is gendered around the Corona Virus pandemic that has the world on a global lockdown.

He captioned the post;

“Everyone pls Stay safe, stay focused and in this trying times pls let’s not live in fear or Hate but in LOVE. Together we can defeat Covid-19 . To watch live Join us watch: www.facebook.com/facebookappAfrica And facebook.com/ICRC”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

