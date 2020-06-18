D’banj Dragged for Filth for Intimidating His Accuser With the Police

D’banj is catching a lot of flak on social media after it was confirmed that the singer and his team used the police to bully Ms. Seyitan Babatayo, who accused him of rape.

Recall that the singer’s team confirmed yesterday that Seyitan had been picked up by the police, and seeing the backlash this stirred, an unknown person took over Seyitan’s social media, tweeting claims that she was not in police custody and was in good terms with D’banj. The situation became even more bizaare, when she promoted a D’banj video.

To be very honest this was never our intention, we love you guys,let's leave our life stress free #StressByDbanj 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/vsR8V43M1f — Aunty Seyitan (@seyitannn_) June 18, 2020

This was all the red flag her associates and followers needed to know that things had gone wrong, and activists took up the matter.

Keep sending emails to the brands that work with him https://t.co/WjT2UdRv7H — blueberriessuck (@amarachio_) June 18, 2020

Today, rumours surfaced that Seyitan was held hostage and coerced into recanting her story. This news made it way to Twitter, stirring a heated backlash against D’banj, with many Nigerian contacting all the companies he’s brand ambassador with, to step into the matter.

Now, actress Dorcas Shola Fapson has confirmed that Seyitan has been released.

“I just spoke to @seyitannn_,” Fapson tweeted, adding, “She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals. D’banj’ team pressured her into those tweets & threatened to leave her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegation.”

Fapson continued, “D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him. THE POOR GIRLIS SCARED & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this!”

And she said a lot more.

See the posts below:

D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him.

THE POOR GIRLIS SCARED & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this! — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

RIGHT IS RIGHT. WRONG IS WRONG! Celebrity or not! Fuvk all that! — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

DEMAND THAT @hotel_glee RELEASE THE CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THAT DAY!!!! — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

