D’banj Dares Lawyer and Activist, Segalink to Call Out the ‘Liars’ in His Alleged Rape Saga

Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj has reached out to Segun Awosanya, aka Segalink to call out all the liars involved in the ongoing rape saga between himself and Seyitan Babatayo.

The musician who has received serious backlash on social media since the story broke, dared the Twitter activist to call out everyone involved in selling misleading stories in order to seem ‘like they are working’.

In reaction to a post by Guardian Newspaper and sharing a screenshot from Segalink’s earlier tweet, the 40-year-old father of one who filed a N1.5billion lawsuit against his accuser, Seyitan Babatayo, tweeted that;

“The Same liars that Sold this story to look Good to their International NGOs to look like they are working . You know the truth and their Names @segalink, Call them out . Dont chicken out . Say the truth . And you @guardiannews @guardian, I thought you knew better”

