D’banj is celebrating his son’s first birthday, today, September 16.

The musician and businessman took to his Instagram page to share a picture of the tot to mark the auspicious occasion.

He captioned a shot of his son in his arms with the words;

“The joy of the Lord is my strength and his Mercies Endures forever. As our Prince is ONE year old now we thank God for his Grace, Mercies and protection”

Happy birthday to little Mr Oyebanjo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook