Dbanj celebrates 40th birthday with massive endorsement deal

Veteran Nigerian singer Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as Dbanj, turns a year today, and he is marking the day in style.

The ‘Emergency’ singer, who turns 40 today, is celebrating it with an endorsement deal.

It’s a timely break for the award-winning artiste who was last week accused by a lady of raping her in her hotel room back in 2018.

Sharing the good news in his Instagram page, Dbanj revealed that it is the biggest deal ever and best birthday gift.

He wrote:

“HERITAGE BANK PARTNERSHIP ON MY BIRTHDAY

“The biggest deal ever and the best birthday gift. Major

“shout out to Heritage Bank Plc for this one. Osshey!! #40by40”

