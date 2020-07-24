D’banj and Seyitan Babatayo Reach an Out of Court Settlement in Rape Case

Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj and his rape accuser, Seyitan Babatayo have reached an out of court settlement in their ongoing legal tussle.

According to the statement released by women rights group, STER (Stand Against Rape), the two came to a non-financial settlement after a meeting of both parties.

Recall that Ms Babatayo had accused the singer and father of one of rape, kidnapping and intimidation which got the attention of STER to become vested in the case.

However, Seyitan was said to have honoured an invitation by lawyer and twitter activist, Segun Awosanya aka Segalink. The meeting reportedly had her legal counsel as well as D’banj’a team in attendance where the agreement was reached.

STER revealed that an invitation was extended to it to also attend but it declined given that it is an NGO specifically designed for furthering the rights of women and a settlement as opposed to a trial in a case such as this was out of the question.

STER thanked the Lagos state government and everyone who reached out to the organisation as well as Seyitan Babatayo while it had stewardship of the case.

See statement below.

